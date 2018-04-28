Know which institutes for technical education are genuine through this government app. Check how.

Students are often duped as they enroll themselves in fake institutes and courses for education. Several of them lose a huge amount of cash and suffer many other losses because of the same. To deal with the peril, the Central government is encouraging aspirants to check whether the institutes are genuine by using an mobile application - Umang.

Tweeting about the app, Union Minister Ravin Shankar Prasad said: "Now you can find out which all institutions and courses on technical education are genuinely approved by Govt of India through Umang App. So check before enrolling for a college or course. #DigitalIndia."

The AICTE services that are on Umang include list of AICTE approved institutes/Colleges, course details of AICTE approved institues/Colleges along with their faculty details.

It caters to a wide variety of audience including young students. Using the e-Pathshala, government aims to ensure that education reaches children, teachers and parents. Textbooks, educational content in audio or video format for classes 1-12 can be downloaded from the official Umang app.



Umang was launched last year with an intent to have one application where users can avail multiple government services. It allows a user to access Indian government services online through web and mobile app. It had provisions of 43 government departments that grants access to over 150 services when it was launched.

Other key services that the app provides are access to Aadhaar card; Annapurna Krishi Prasaar Seva (AKPS) – a mobile-based agro advisory service for farmers, currently implemented in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; Bharat Gas – LPG related services to book cylinder, pay online; CBSE – to view exam results and locate exam centre; Crop insurance – allows farmers to calculate insurance premium and total insured amount according to various government schemes; DigiSevak – to apply for freelance jobs.