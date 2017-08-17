Kolkata: 23-year-old air hostess falls from third floor, dies

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 23-year-old air hostess was found dead on Wednesday after she allegedly fell from the third floor of a building in Kolkata. The deceased identified as Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai was working with private airlines. She was a resident of Shillong.

As per the reports of leading daily The Indian Express, Rai had gone to attend friend's birthday party in an apartment at Prafulla Kanan area in Kestopur. Her body was found with serious head injuries.

"Clara Khongshit, from Shillong, allegedly fell down through the sliding window of her flat on the fourth floor of an apartment late on Tuesday night. The body of the deceased was recovered from in front of the apartment on Wednesday morning," a police officer said.

"Investigation is on to identify whether it was an accident or suicide. We are also interrogating the two friends who were present on the spot," the officer said.

A forensic team of Kolkata Police was sent to the spot after the body was recovered. The officials of airlines also visited the spot on Wednesday morning.

"We received the news from media. We won't be able to comment on anything as the case is being investigated by police. Our communications team may issue a statement," the airlines official said.

The dead body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. Further investigations are underway.