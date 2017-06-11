close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Kolkata woman raped by neighbour in front of daughter

"I was raped around 3 a.m. yesterday in front of my nine-year-old daughter. I was physically assaulted along with my daughter," the victim said.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 16:50
Kolkata woman raped by neighbour in front of daughter
Represntational image

Kolkata:  A man was arrested for allegedly raping a middle-aged woman in front of her daughter, the police said on Sunday.

"Ashish Parmal (30) was arrested in a rape case. He was a neighbour of the victim," the police official said.

The victim alleged she was raped in the early hours of Sunday in front of her daughter, while her husband was away.

"I was raped around 3 a.m. yesterday in front of my nine-year-old daughter. I was physically assaulted along with my daughter," the victim said.

The police said that investigation is going on.
 

TAGS

KolkataWoman Rapedrapistallegedly raped

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Maharashtra govt announces loan waiver for farmers in view of their hardships
MaharashtraMumbai

Maharashtra govt announces loan waiver for farmers in view...

NSCN(K) 'chairman' Khaplang was willing to have a...
North EastNagaland

NSCN(K) 'chairman' Khaplang was willing to have a...

Lalu Prasad Yadav tweets about 'grand alliance' a...
Bihar

Lalu Prasad Yadav tweets about 'grand alliance' a...

Gaddafi son Saif al-Islam Gaddafi freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear: Lawyer
WorldAsia

Gaddafi son Saif al-Islam Gaddafi freed in Libya, whereabou...

Pakistan denies reports of troops deployed in Qatar
WorldAsia

Pakistan denies reports of troops deployed in Qatar

Catch stone-pelters young, show them India, help them dream...
Jammu and Kashmir

Catch stone-pelters young, show them India, help them dream...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video