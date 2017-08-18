Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television institute suspends five students

Kolkata: The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) has suspended five students for alleged "indiscipline" and indulging in "unprecedented vandalism" on campus, the registrar said.

The institute has said the students "with ulterior motives" destroyed CCTV cameras at the main gate and "grossly misbehaved" with security personnel on duty.

It said they also physically ransacked the security office on August 11 snatching out the hard disk and taking it away to destroy any evidence.

The matter was placed before the Dean`s Council. The Council members have taken strong exception to the conduct, institute registrar B.D.M. Ambedkar said on Friday.

The students have been suspended until further orders and have been asked to vacate their hostel rooms by noon on Friday.

A police complaint was also lodged against the students, the official said.