KPS Gill will be remembered for effective policing: President Pranab Mukherjee

A committed IPS officer, Gill served the nation in various capacities including Director General of Police in Punjab and Assam.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 16:30

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee today condoled the passing away of former super cop KPS Gill, saying his contribution in establishing law, order and security will be remembered.

"A committed IPS officer, Gill served the nation in various capacities including Director General of Police in Punjab and Assam.

"He was honoured with 'Padma Shri' award in 1989 for his work in civil service. His contribution in establishing law, order and security will be remembered," Mukherjee said in a condolence message to his wife Heminder Gill.

The president said: "Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the same to the members of your family. May you all have the strength to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude."

Gill, who is credited with rooting out militancy in Punjab, passed away yesterday at the age of 82.

President Pranab MukherjeeDGP KPS GillIPS officerPadma ShriAssammilitancy in Punjab

