KSEEB Results 2018: Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exam Results 2018 to be declared today at 12 noon on karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

BENGALURU: Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 will be declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today on May 7 at 12 noon on its official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Earlier, the board had announced that the results would be declared at 11 am on May 7. Candidates can also check their results at results.nic.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

The Board conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from March 8 to April 6.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2018:

1. Log on to the Karnataka Board official website- kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in or results.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com

2: Click on Karnataka SSLC Results 2018

3: Enter the details asked such as your roll number/ registration number.

4: Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the results for future use.

As per reports, more than 10,000 students were stopped from appearing for the Karnataka SSLC examination because of shortage of attendance.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came into existence in the year 1966 and has been conducting SSLC and other examinations. "Every year in April about 8.50 lakh and in June 1.50 lakh students are appearing for the SSLC examinations," as per the official website.

It further says, "The board has ventured to conduct the supplementary examination for the failed candidates of the examination of March in June month of every year itself. This will enable the students who would be successful in the June examination to join higher education courses in the same academic year from July itself. This process was introduced the first time in the country."