Kulbhushan Jadhav can never be released: Pakistani lawyer

Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, "can never be released or acquitted", a Pakistani lawyer said on Monday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 15:33

Islamabad: Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, "can never be released or acquitted", a Pakistani lawyer said on Monday.

Khawar Qureshi, the lawyer who represented Pakistan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Jadhav case, said ICJ would neither acquit the spy nor release him.

The Nation newspaper quoted him as saying: "Jadhav case is a very clear case. Jadhav can never be released or acquitted."

Qureshi also told the Pakistani media men to "behave responsibly and give Pakistani officials the respect they deserve".

Pakistani lawyers came under widespread criticism after the ICJ told Islamabad not to hang Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death on charges of spying and fuelling terrorism in Balochistan.  

Kulbhushan Jadhav Pakistan India International Court of Justice ICJ

