Kulbhushan Jadhav case: After losing face at ICJ, Pakistan to form new team of lawyers

New Delhi: After the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Pakistan government on Thursday said that a new team of lawyers would be constituted to present the case in The Hague.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz yesterday said Pakistan’s counsel had courageously presented stance in ICJ on Jadhav, but added that a new team of lawyers would be formed to present it “vigorously”, reported The Nation.

Even as the ICJ at The Hague ordered to put on hold the execution of Jadhav, the Indian national who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage, India on Thursday evening said it still has no information about his appeal status.

When pointed out that Jadhav's appeal period ends on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said at a media briefing here: "We have no information but certainly the mother of Jadhav had sent a petition with the appeal through the High Commission of India and it was handed over to the Pakistani authorities."

He said that Pakistan has also not responded to the request by the family members of Jadhav for visas so that they could go and meet him.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was allegedly arrested in Balochistan in March 2016. Pakistan said Jadhav worked for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

A military court sentenced him to death on April 10 on charges of espionage and waging war against Islamabad.

But, in a major diplomatic, moral and legal victory for India, the ICJ on Thursday asked Pakistan not to execute Jadhav pending its final decision and inform it of the steps being taken to implement the order.

"This court unanimously decides that Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal so that Kulbushan Jadhav is not executed pending a final decision of this court in the matter. It also unanimously decides that the court must be told of the measures Pakistan takes to implement this order," ICJ president Ronny Abraham said in the operative portion of the order which he read out in the open court for nearly 30 minutes.

India moved the ICJ on May 8 after 16 requests made by New Delhi for consular access to Jadhav were denied by Islamabad.

(With Agency inputs)