Kulbhushan Jadhav case fallout: Talks between Indian Coast Guard, Pakistan Maritime Agency cancelled

New Delhi: With Pakistan repeatedly rejecting India's attempt for consular access to alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, annual talks between Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Agency has been cancelled due to current state of development between the two countries, reports said on Saturday.

The would have been the second meeting between officials of India and Pakistan after their interaction at the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) meet in Islamabad in March amid the chill in ties following a series of terror attacks in India carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups.

The talks were scheduled to be held from April 16-19, in New Delhi.

India's tough response comes after a military court in Pakistan sentenced Indian naval staff Jadhav to death for alleged espionage. The Indian government reacted strongly to the development saying if the sentence were to be carried out it would be considered as "pre-meditated murder".

Pakistan on Friday rejected India's 14th attempt for consular access to alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and maintained the trial sentencing him to death was according to the laws of the country.

Jadhav, who was tried by a military court, could also file a mercy petition with the Army Chief within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court. His last option was to file a mercy petition with the President of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of the army chief.

India had made it clear to Pakistan that given the circumstances of the case, absence of any credible evidence to substantiates the concocted charges against Jadhav, farcical nature of the proceedings against him and denial of consular access to him, the people and the government of India will consider carrying out of the army court verdict as a "premeditated murder".