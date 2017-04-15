Kulbhushan Jadhav case fallout: Talks between Indian Coast Guard, Pakistan Maritime Agency cancelled
New Delhi: With Pakistan repeatedly rejecting India's attempt for consular access to alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, annual talks between Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Agency has been cancelled due to current state of development between the two countries, reports said on Saturday.
The would have been the second meeting between officials of India and Pakistan after their interaction at the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) meet in Islamabad in March amid the chill in ties following a series of terror attacks in India carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups.
The talks were scheduled to be held from April 16-19, in New Delhi.
India's tough response comes after a military court in Pakistan sentenced Indian naval staff Jadhav to death for alleged espionage. The Indian government reacted strongly to the development saying if the sentence were to be carried out it would be considered as "pre-meditated murder".
Pakistan on Friday rejected India's 14th attempt for consular access to alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and maintained the trial sentencing him to death was according to the laws of the country.
Jadhav, who was tried by a military court, could also file a mercy petition with the Army Chief within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court. His last option was to file a mercy petition with the President of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of the army chief.
India had made it clear to Pakistan that given the circumstances of the case, absence of any credible evidence to substantiates the concocted charges against Jadhav, farcical nature of the proceedings against him and denial of consular access to him, the people and the government of India will consider carrying out of the army court verdict as a "premeditated murder".
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH