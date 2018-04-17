Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India files second round of written reply in the ICJ

New Delhi: India on Tuesday filed its second round of written reply in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) relating to the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April last year on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The External Affairs Ministry said the reply was filed in keeping with an order of the ICJ earlier this year.



The ICJ in May last year had halted his execution on India's appeal.

India had first approached the ICJ on May 8 last year for "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 by Pakistan in the matter.

The Court had on May 18, 2017, passed an order obligating Pakistan to not carry out the sentence that was awarded to Jadhav which India called a "farcical trial" by a military court of Pakistan.

"As per the Court order, India had filed written pleadings in the case on September 13, 2017, and Pakistan filed its counter-memorial on December 13, 2017. Today, India filed its Reply to Pakistan's submissions to the court. Pakistan has been given time till July 17, 2018, by the Court to file its response (Rejoinder)," the MEA said.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India.

After India approached the ICJ, a 10-member bench on May 18 restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

The MEA today said India remains committed to making all possible efforts to secure and protect the rights of Jadhav.