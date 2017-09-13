close
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India submits written pleadings to ICJ against Pakistan

 India on Wednesday submitted written pleadings to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 20:21
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India submits written pleadings to ICJ against Pakistan
File photo

New Delhi: India on Wednesday submitted written pleadings to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "India submitted written pleadings to ICJ in Jadhav case involving egregious violation of Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan.

"This is in furtherance of our Application filed before Court on 8 May," the MEA further said.

On May 18, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had stayed the execution of former Indian Navy officer.

The UN's highest judicial body had also asked Pakistan to take "all measures" to ensure that Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage, was not executed till the court had delivered its final verdict on the issue.

India welcomed the court's unanimous decision on Jadhav, 46, while Islamabad said it had informed the ICJ that it did not accept the court's jurisdiction in matters related to national security.

ICJ President Ronny Abraham, a 63-year-old French academic and practitioner in public international law, had asked Pakistan to keep the court informed "of all measures taken" in the implementation of the order.

The 15-member bench had backed India's contention that there had been a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations as New Delhi's requests for consular access to its national had been denied.

The court had also noted that India and Pakistan were signatories to the Vienna Convention since 1977.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav on March 03, 2016 from Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran.

On March 29, 2016, they issued a confessional video of Jadhav. On the same day, India rejected the charges and sought consular access to Jadhav.

Pakistan ruled out extradition of Jadhav and on April 10, 2017, Pakistan military's media wing Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement saying Army Chief had approved he execution of Jadhav after a military court found him guilty of 'involvement in espionage and sabotage activities' against the country.

India had moved the ICJ against the death penalty handed down to Jadhav on May 08, 2017.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Kulbhushan JadhavIndiaICJPakistan

