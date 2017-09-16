close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan receives India's pleadings to ICJ

 Pakistan said on Friday that it has received the written pleadings submitted before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by India in the case of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

﻿
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 07:39
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan receives India&#039;s pleadings to ICJ
File photo

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Friday that it has received the written pleadings submitted before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by India in the case of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A team of lawyers and experts, headed by Attorney General Ashtar Ausuf, were considering India's pleadings, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.

The ICJ on Wednesday resumed the hearing in the case of Jadhav who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage.

Zakaria added that Pakistan will submit its counter-memorial to the UN court soon, in which it will highlight the acts of espionage and terrorism committed by Jadhav in Pakistan, Dawn online reported.

In May 2017, India had moved the UN's top court against Pakistan and accused it of violating the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to Jadhav and requested the ICJ to ensure that Jadhav's death sentence is suspended. 

India also said that it was "not informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest", and learned about his death sentence through the media.

During a hearing at the ICJ on May 15, the court had stayed Jadhav's execution. "Pakistan should take all measures to ensure that Jadhav is not executed till the final decision of this court", the court had ruled.

The ICJ is yet to pass the final verdict in the case and had ordered India and Pakistan to file their pleas and counter-arguments by September 13 and December 13, respectively.

Pakistan says Jadhav was arrested during a counter-intelligence raid in Balochistan in March 2016. 

He "confessed" to being a spy for India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

TAGS

ICJInternational Court of JusticeKulbhushan JadhavIndiaNafees ZakariaPakistanRAW

From Zee News

London Underground train blast: Islamic State claims responsibility; UK terror threat level raised to critical
EuropeWorld

London Underground train blast: Islamic State claims respon...

Honeypreet&#039;s driver arrested in Rajasthan
India

Honeypreet's driver arrested in Rajasthan

North Korea confirms another medium-range ballistic missile drill
India

North Korea confirms another medium-range ballistic missile...

4.5 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands
India

4.5 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

Will join hands with Rajinikanth if he enters politics: Kamal Haasan
India

Will join hands with Rajinikanth if he enters politics: Kam...

IIT Delhi issues clarification over FCRA issue
India

IIT Delhi issues clarification over FCRA issue

Donald Trump&#039;s illegal immigration agenda gets setback from court
World

Donald Trump's illegal immigration agenda gets setback...

India rejects Pakistan&#039;s statement on Kashmir at UN, says J&amp;K is our inseparable part
India

India rejects Pakistan's statement on Kashmir at UN, s...

Muslims hold rally in Agartala against atrocities on Rohingyas in Myanmar
India

Muslims hold rally in Agartala against atrocities on Rohing...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Apple iPhone X fails to hit the mark

The drive to transform India

China’s belligerence has cemented India-Japan relationship

DNA Edit: Dawood feels the heat

DNA Edit: Taxes on petrol & diesel must be cut to pass on benefits