Kulbhushan Jadhav not to be hanged till ICJ’s final verdict, hints Pakistan's envoy Abdul Basit

Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit on Sunday said that Islamabad will abide by the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) final judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 13:01
Kulbhushan Jadhav not to be hanged till ICJ’s final verdict, hints Pakistan&#039;s envoy Abdul Basit

New Delhi: Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit on Sunday said that Islamabad will abide by the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) final judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

However, the Pakistani envoy at the same time reiterated that domestic laws will take precedence over ICJ’s final judgement.

Speaking exclusively to The Times of India, Basit said Pakistan is committed to follow the international laws and it would abide by the ICJ ruling of staying Jadhav's death sentence.

"That is only in the context of provisional order that only stays execution and it has no bearing whatsoever on the merit of the case," Pakistan's top foreign policy advisor told ToI.

The United Nations' top court recently ordered a stay on the execution of Jadhav. Judges at the ICJ ruled that Jadhav must not be put to death by Islamabad until they have had time to pass final judgement in the case.

Jadhav was reportedly arrested in a counter-intelligence raid in Balochistan in March 2016. 

TAGS

Kulbhushan JadhavAbdul BasitInternational Court of JusticePakistan

