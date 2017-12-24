Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to meet him in Pakistan on Monday

New Delhi: Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother will reach Pakistan on Monday to meet the Indian prisoner on death row, the Pakistan Foreign Office has said.

They will arrive in Islamabad by a commercial flight and leave the same day after the meeting, it added. India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh will accompany the visitors to the meeting.

"India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Pakistan on December 20, 2017, had issued the visa to Jadhav's wife and mother to visit Islamabad to meet him.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies. It said that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of 'spying' and carrying out 'sabotage' activities.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage' and 'terrorism' in April 2017, following which India moved the International Court of Justice ​(ICJ) in May.

The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Pakistan had earlier said that Jadhav was not under any threat of immediate execution. "Let me assure you that the Jadhav is under no threat of immediate execution," Faisal had said.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

In June 2017, India had dismissed as "farcical" Pakistan releasing a fresh "confessional video" of Jadhav and had said that "manufactured facts" could not alter the reality in the case.

In a strong reaction, the External Affairs Ministry said India expects Pakistan to desist from attempting to influence the proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case through false propaganda.

