KulbhushanJadhav case: ICJ verdict triggers India vs Pakistan war of words on Twitter

The Hague: In major diplomatic win for India, the International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav till a final decision is taken.

Judge Ronny Abraham, President of the ICJ, reading out the court verdict also asked Pakistan to inform it of all the measures it has taken to implement the order.

India had on Monday sought the court's intervention for an immediate suspension of Jadhav's death sentence, fearing that the Indian national may be executed even before the ICJ decided the case.

However, the ICJ favouring India over Pakistan while delivering its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case triggered an instant war of words between Twitter users sympathetic to the two countries.

