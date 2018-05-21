Kumaraswamy invites Rajinikanth to Karnataka over Cauvery water row

Even before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, it seems that work has already begun for Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Reacting to a request by Rajinikanth, who is expected to soon launch a political party, Kumaraswamy has invited the superstar to Karnataka.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Kumaraswamy said that he had invited Rajinikanth to see the conditions of reservoirs in Karnataka. He made the statement when asked about Rajinikanth’s demand to release Cauvery river water for Tamil Nadu.

“I have invited Rajinikanth to come here and look at the condition of our reservoirs, water is not sufficient. I am sure he will understand,” said Karnataka chief minister-designate Kumaraswamy.

Rajinikanth had asked the new government in Karnataka, which is yet to take over the functioning, to release Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery river water.

On Sunday as well, Kumaraswamy had objected to the demand of the actor-politician. He had said, "If there is water in Karnataka it is possible for us to give them water. I request Rajinikanth, please come and see the situation in our dams, what has happened to our farmers. After seeing that, if you (Rajinikanth) still want water, let's discuss."

"... On seeing the situation here, I think he (Rajinikanth) will change his stand," the JD(S) leader had said.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth had termed the political development in Karnataka, which paved the way for a JDS-Congress coalition government, as “a win for democracy”. Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Governor Vajubhai Vala, Rajinikanth had said that their actions were “mockery of democracy”.

“What happened in Karnataka yesterday was a win for democracy. BJP asking for some more time and Governor giving 15-day time was a mockery of democracy,” Rajinikanth said on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chennai, he had further said, “I would like to thank Supreme Court for its order, which upheld the democracy.”