Karnataka

Kumaraswamy issues diktats to govt officials over new car, use of mobile phones

Various government departments and offices have been asked to review their proposals seeking allowance of new vehicles.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has asked all government staff members in the state to cut down on unnecessary expenditure. The move by the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader is aimed at strengthening the financial condition of Karnataka.

The office of the Chief Minister released an official statement in this regard, asking the officials to reconsider the requests raised for new cars. Various government departments and offices have been asked to review their proposals seeking allowance of new vehicles.

Kumaraswamy, who is in alliance with the Congress party in the state, also directed the officials to not go for renovation and refurbishing in offices if avoidable. Days after taking charge as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23, the JDS strongman has gone for the austerity measures, directing officials to also reconsider any renovation work planned at their official accommodations.

Apart from this, the Karnataka Chief Minister has barred officials from using their mobile phones during his meetings. In the order released by the Chief Minister’s office, Kumaraswamy has said that use of mobile phones by government officials during meetings causes distraction and affects discussions of matters of grave importance.

The direction to not use mobile phones during meetings was issued by the CMO on June 1.

The report of the austerity measures by the Chief Minister comes after a consensus was reached between the JDS and the Congress over allocation of portfolios to members of both the parties.

As per the final decision, the JDS will be holding the Finance portfolio while the Congress will get Home department. "Congress and JDS have come to a conclusion regarding cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation. JDS will be holding the finance portfolio. Everything is settled," senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said. Kumaraswamy has said that the ministry expansion will take place on June 6.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
KarnatakaKarnataka governmentHD KumaraswamyJDS Congress

