KVIC sets ‘honey mission’ world record on World Honey Bee day

As the world marked the Honey Bee Day, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission created a new world record of distributing maximum number of bee boxes in a single day. The record was previously held by Israel, which had distributed 841 bee boxes around two years ago.

Khadi Village and Industries Commission chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday distributed as many as 1000 bee boxes among 100 people hailing from the Mishing Assamese tribe in the Kaziranga forest.

Attributing the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘sweet resolution’, the government said in a release, “Responding to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Sweet Revolution’, the KVIC came in an action mode with its enthusiastic ‘Honey Mission’ with a target of distributing 1.3 lakh bee-boxes across the nation before November 2018 – right from Narmada valley of Gujarat to Kaziranga Forest in Assam, and from hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir to dense forests of Mysuru.”

At Kaziranga, practical training was imparted to 100 beneficiaries in examination of honeybee colonies, acquaintance with apicultural equipment, identification and management of bee enemies and diseases, honey extraction and wax purification, and management of bee colonies in spring, summer, monsoon, autumn and winter seasons, said the release.

The KVIC also distributed 200-gram honey bottles to 500 school kids of Sankar Dev Sishu Niketan at Kohera village in Kaziranga.

The KVIC had last year established Khadi training-cum-production centre in association with Assam forest department, providing 25 charkhas, five looms and other accessories to the village artisans at Silimkhowa village. It was for the first time in Assam, when Cotton Khadi work was started with 10-spindle charkhas, providing job opportunities to nearly 50 rural families of this area, said Saxena.