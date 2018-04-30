KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh secures All India Rank AIR 2 in JEE Mains 2018 Paper 1 results

New Delhi: KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh has secured the second rank in the JEE Main 2018 Paper 1 results declared by the CBSE on Monday.

Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada has secured All India Rank 1. He is a general category student. The third rank was bagged by Parth Lathuria in the examination conducted by CBSE.

2,31,024 have qualified for JEE Advanced 2018 for which IIT Kanpur is the organising institute this year.

Results of JEE (Mains) declared. Out of 11,35,084 students who registered, 2,31,024 have qualified. pic.twitter.com/l43OnzPuls — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2018

The official websites to check the results are - jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In order to check JEE Main 2018 Paper I results, candidates have to fill roll number and date of birth and click on submit button. Then the results will be displayed on the screen.

The sixth edition of JEE (Main) 2018 offline exam was held on April 8, 2018, for approximately 10,43,739 lakh candidates registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions. The exams were conducted at 1621 centres (1613 in India and 8 abroad) in 112 cities (104 in India and 8 abroad), as per CBSE's press release.

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IIT/ISM Dhanbad.