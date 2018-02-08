'Kya yeh Katiyar ke baap ka desh hai': Farooq Abdullah lashes out at BJP | Watch video

NEW DELHI: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Vinay Katiyar's recent comment on Muslims.

“Kya yeh Katiyar ke baap ka desh hai? Yeh hum sab ka desh hai (Is this Katiyar's father's nation? This nation belongs to all of us)”, said Abdullah while talking to mediapersons.

The J&K leader added that Katiyar keeps making such comments on a daily basis.

#WATCH 'Kya ye Katiyar ke baap ka desh hai? Ye hum sab ka desh hai', says Farooq Abdullah on Vinay Katiyar's comment pic.twitter.com/de30EMc9CM — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2018

“People who make such coments incite violence. This is not about religious violence. Because religion teaches us to spread love and peace,” said Abdullah.

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar stirred a controversy on Wednesday by saying that Muslims should not be allowed to live in India.

“Musalman iss desh mein rehna hi nahi chahiye, unhone jansankhya ke aadhaar par desh ka batwara kardia toh iss desh mein rehne ki kya avashyakta thi? (Muslims should be living in this country at all. When they divided the country on the basis of population, what is the need for them to stay back in India?)” said the BJP leader.

He further said, “Unko alag bhu-bhaag de dia gaya, Bangladesh ya Pakistan jaayen yahan kya kaam hai unka? (They were given different regions. They should go to either Bangladesh or Pakistan, why are they needed here?).

Katiyar was reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's demand of punishing anyone who calls Indian Muslims "Pakistani". Owaisi had further suggested a prison sentence of three years.