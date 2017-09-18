close
Labour Canteen: Chhattisgarh Govt. to provide nutritious meal for Rs 5

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Monday launched the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Shram Anna Sahayata Yojna' under which nutritious meal will be provided to labourers at a humble price of Rupees five.

ANI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 08:08
Labour Canteen: Chhattisgarh Govt. to provide nutritious meal for Rs 5

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Monday launched the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Shram Anna Sahayata Yojna' under which nutritious meal will be provided to labourers at a humble price of Rupees five.

"As many as 60 such food centers will be set up in 27 districts of the states which will provide food to nearly 60,000 labourers on a daily basis. The labourers can either have meal at the facility or get it packed in their tiffins," Singh said.

First Shram Anna Sahayata centre was launched in Chhattisgarh's Telibandha area where nearly 1,000 labourers will be served meal daily between 8 am to 10 am.

Singh noted that the programme aims to reach 7000 labourers across 27 districts in Chhattisgarh.

The government has also registered 21 lakh workers from the organized and the unorganized sectors. 

