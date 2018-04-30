Lalu discharged from AIIMS, calls move to shift him to Ranchi a conspiracy

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Monday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was undergoing treatment for ailments related to heart and kidney. The former Bihar chief minister will now be taken to Ranchi for further treatment.

While leaving the hospital in the national capital, Lalu said that it was a conspiracy against him to shift him from AIIMS to Ranchi, claiming that the hospital in the Jharkhand capital was ill-equipped.

Delhi: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves after being discharged from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was undergoing treatment for various ailments related to heart and kidney here & will now be taken to Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/6M81uT1XNG — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2018

He said, “This is unjust, it is a conspiracy to deteriorate Lalu Yadav's health. I am being shifted to a place where there are no facilities. It is a tough time, but I will face it,” said the RJD supremo after being discharged from the hospital.

This came after members of the RJD staged protest outside AIIMS against the decision to move Lalu to a hospital in Ranchi. Lalu is currently serving a sentence after his conviction in four separate cases in the Bihar fodder scam.

AIIMS had released a statement saying, "Lalu Prasad Yadav was referred to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and is being referred back to Ranchi Medical College for management of his chronic issues."

Lalu had, however, written to the AIIMS management, saying, "I don't want to be shifted back to Ranchi hospital, as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments."

Lalu had been moved to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi from the Birsa Munda Jail on March 16 after he complained of discomfort. He was later shifted to AIIMS for further treatment.

The RJD is not taking well to the situation, with Lalu son and current party leader Tejashwi Yadav questioning the decision to shift him to Ranchi. "The decision to shift Laluji from AIIMS to Ranchi Hospital has been taken in haste. AIIMS is much better and I wonder why this decision has been taken. Only AIIMS authorities can reveal the reason behind the sudden transfer of Laluji," Tejashwi said, according to ANI.

The brouhaha over which hospital should continue treating Lalu came on a day when he met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his room. Predictably, this had led to questions being raised in some quarters and on social media on why a convict was being allowed to receive social calls with political leaders.