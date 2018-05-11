Lalu gets bail on health grounds, Ramdev suggests yoga

New Delhi: Take care and do yoga.

This is the message with which Ramdev visited Lalu Prasad Yadav after the RJD chief was granted provisional bail for six weeks on health grounds on Friday.

Lalu - convicted in a number of fodder scam cases - had appealed for bail saying his health is suffering and that he needs proper treatment. He was previously being treated at Delhi's AIIMS before being referred to a hospital in Ranchi. On Friday, Ranchi High Court granted him provisional bail on health grounds.

Soon after getting bail, Lalu was paid a visit by Yoga guru Ramdev who said he had suggested a number of asanas to the veteran politician. "Firstly I congratulated Lalu Ji on being granted bail for six weeks and asked him to take proper care of himself by doing yoga," he told news agency ANI.

Yoga Guru Ramdev visits Lalu Prasad Yadav at the latter's residence in Patna. Ramdev says,"Firstly I congratulated Lalu Ji on being granted bail for six weeks and asked him to take proper care of himself by doing yoga." #Bihar pic.twitter.com/v4ocUdaOGZ — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2018

Whether Lalu indeed chooses to do yoga is not yet certain but what is certain is that his movement while out on bail would be closely monitored. Sources have said that he is not allowed to speak to media persons while out on bail and that his whereabouts would be recorded on video. He will remain in a security cover provided jointly by Bihar and Jharkhand Police. As many as four officials of DSP rank have been given the charge for Lalu's security.

The RJD supremo had applied for a parole from May 9 to May 13 to attend the wedding ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya. According to reports, the jail administration had sought the advice of advocate general to take a decision on the parole.

