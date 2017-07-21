close
Lalu in CBI court for second consecutive day

The former Bihar Chief Minister was to appear on Saturday as well but he got exemption from personal appearance, said his lawyer.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 20:39
Lalu in CBI court for second consecutive day

Ranchi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad appeared before a special CBI court of Ranchi for the second consecutive day on Friday in connection with a multi-million-rupee fodder scam case.

The former Bihar Chief Minister was to appear on Saturday as well but he got exemption from personal appearance, said his lawyer.

He appeared before two CBI courts of Shivapal Singh and S.S. Prasad where witness statements were recorded.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief is facing probes in three fodder scam cases related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 49 crore from Doran (Ranchi), Rs 33.60 crore from Chaibasa and Rs 95 lakh from Deoghar treasuries.

Lalu Yadav has already been convicted in a fodder scam case and was sentenced to five years in October 2013. He is currently out on bail.

The scam dates back to the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was heading the Bihar government and refers to fraudulent transactions to buy feed for cattle, including some cases where no fodder was bought despite money being paid.

TAGS

Lalu PrasadCBI courtRJD chief Lalu PrasadRJD chiefCBIRanchiFodder scam caseFodder scam

