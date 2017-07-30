'Lalu Ji, forgive me'- Nitish Kumar told RJD chief minutes before breaking Mahagathbandhan

Patna: Ten minutes ahead of submitting his resignation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dialled RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and begged his forgiveness for breaking the 'mahagathbandhan'.

Leading portal NDTV quoted Nitish Kumar saying,"Lalu Ji, forgive me, but after running the government for 20 months, I can not do it anymore, I am going to quit my post.” However, Lalu had asked him to consider his decision but the Bihar CM was determined. And after half an hour the news hit the TV channels that Nitish Kumar has broken the grand alliance with RJD and Congress. Later it was confirmed that Nitish and Bharatiya Janata Party are realigning to form a government in Bihar.

Yesterday, Twenty-seven ministers of the new Bihar Cabinet were sworn in by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at the Raj Bhawan. Of the total, 14 were from the Janata Dal (United), 12 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one from the LJP, ANI reported.

Here is the list of Cabinet ministers:

CM Nitish Kumar - Home & Department of Personnel and Training

Dy CM Sushil Modi - Finance, Commerce & Forest minister

Nand Kishore Yadav-- Road Construction

Shrawan Kumar-- Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs

Ram Narayan Mandal-- Revenue and Land Reforms

Jai Kumar Singh-- Industries, Science and Technology

Pramod Kumar-- Tourism

Krishnandan Verma-- Education

Maheshwar Hazari-- Building Construction

Vinod Narayan Jha-- PHED

Shailesh Kumar-- Rural Works

Suresh Kumar Sharma-- Urban Development and Housing

Kumari Manju Verma-- Social Welfare

Vijay Kumar Sinha-- Labour Resources

Santosh Kumar Nirala-- Transport

Rana Randhir Singh-- Cooperative

Khurshid alias Feroz Ahmad-- Minority Welfare and

Sugarcane Development

Vinod Kumar Singh-- Mines and Geology

Madan Sahni-- Food and Consumer Protection

Krishna Kumar Rishi-- Art and Culture

Kapildeo Kamat-- Panchayati Raj

Dinesh Chandra Yadav-- Minor Irrigation and Disaster

Management

Ramesh Rishideo-- SC, ST Welfare

Brij Kishore Bind-- Backward and EBC Welfare

Pashupati Paras-- Animal and Fish Resources.

Earlier on July 26, Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister citing political differences with Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), over corruption charges against the RJD supremo's son Tejashwi Yadav. On Thursday, he took oath as Bihar CM for the sixth time, marking a historic transition of the state from a Grand Alliance government to an NDA regime.

