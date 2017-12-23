Lalu Prasad convicted in fodder scam case: Who said what

RANCHI: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 14 others have been convicted by a special CBI court in a fodder scam. Seven others including former chief minister Jagannath Mishra have been acquitted.

The RJD chief and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict. The sentencing in the case will be held on January 3.

Here is how politicians are reacted to the verdict:

Lalu Prasad: Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win. A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though.

Manoj Jha, RJD leader: I believe in judiciary but in this case, CBI was arranging prosecution. Legally admissible evidence provided by us were set aside. I know this regime, they have this typical Standard Operating Procedure-Try to make a deal with your opposition, if you fail...scare them. Want to tell them-Your end has begun.

Rashid Ali, Congress leader: Respect court's verdict on Lalu Prasad.

Sushil Modi, Bihar BJP: "I was one of the petitioner in fodder scam PIL which resulted in CBI inquiry & monitoring by Patna H Court. Today father, next who? Lalu knows? Whole family involved in corruption. Either fodder scam or benami property ?Today चारा Next LaRa ? Lalu had to go to jail becose of PIL filed by Sihivanand ,Lalan Singh & myself but now Shivanand defending the indefensible."