Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in fodder scam cases: A timeline of events

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs 30 lakh in connection with the fourth fodder scam case. A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi had on March 19 convicted the former Bihar chief minister in the fourth fodder scam case.

Here is a timeline of events in connection with the scam:

January, 1996: The fodder scam is unearthed after deputy commissioner of Chaibasa, Amit Khare, raids the Animal Husbandry Department.

March, 1996: Patna HC orders the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the fodder scam. CBI registers FIR in the Chaibasa (in undivided Bihar) Treasury case.

June, 1997: CBI files chargesheet in which it names the then Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad as one of the accused.

July, 1997: Lalu Prasad quits as chief minister and surrenders before the CBI court. He is sent to judicial custody while Rabri Devi takes over as CM in his place.

April, 2000: Rabri Devi named as accused in the case but gets bail.

October, 2001: Supreme Court transfers the fodder scam case to Jharkhand HC after Bihar's bifurcation.

February, 2002: Trial begins in Special CBI court in Jharkhand.

December, 2006: Patna lower court acquits Lalu Prasad and Rabri in disproportionate assets case.

March, 2012: Charges framed against Lalu Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

September, 2013: Lalu Prasad, Mishra and 45 others get convicted in another fodder scam case. Lalu is sent to Ranchi jail. He gets disqualified as Lok Sabha member and is debarred from contesting elections.

October, 2013: Lalu is sent to five years in jail, fined Rs 25 lakh.

December, 2013: Supreme Court grants bail to Lalu Prasad.

November, 2014: Jharkhand High Court drops conspiracy charge against Lalu in another case related to the scam saying that a person cannot be tried twice for the same offence.

May, 2017: Trial resumes after Supreme Court asks lower court to separately try them in Deoghar Treasury case.

December, 2017: CBI special court finds Lalu Prasad and 17 others guilty.

January, 2018: Lalu is sentenced to 3.5 years in jail by a special court in Ranchi.

March, 2018: A Jharkhand court convicts Lalu in the fourth case linked to the fodder scam, acquits Jagannath Mishra. He is sent to seven years in prison in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)