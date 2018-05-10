Lalu Prasad Yadav gets 3-day parole to attend Tej Pratap-Aishwarya wedding; movement to be recorded, can't talk to media

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a sentence in fodder scam cases, has been granted parole for three days to attend the wedding of his son Tej Pratap Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai.

Jail inspector general of police Harsh Mangala confirmed that RJD leader was given parole. One team of Ranchi police has already been sent to Patna and the RJD chief is expected to leave for the Bihar capital from Ranchi by an evening flight on Thursday.

Some restrictions have been imposed on Lalu which he needs to abide to while being out of jail on parole. According to sources, the RJD chief is not allowed to talk to media and his movements will be recorded on video. He will remain in a security cover provided jointly by Bihar and Jharkhand police. As many as four officials of DSP rank have been given the charge for Lalu's security.

Sources also said that no politician, party worker or mediaperson would be allowed in the vicinity of the former Bihar chief minister.

On Wednesday there were reports of Lalu getting the parole. However, there was no official confirmation on the same.

Tej Pratap Yadav will be tying the knot with Aishwarya Rai at a function in Patna on May 12. The couple got engaged in a ceremony at Hotel Maurya in Patna on April 18.

Except for former’s father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a sentence after conviction in fodder scam cases, all close family members and friends had attended the engagement ceremony.

The RJD supremo had applied for a parole from May 9 to May 13 to attend the wedding ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya. According to reports, the jail administration had sought the advice of advocate general to take a decision on the parole.