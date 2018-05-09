Lalu Prasad Yadav gets parole to attend Tej Pratap-Aishwarya Rai wedding in Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a sentence in connection with fodder scam cases, has reportedly been given five-day parole for attending the wedding of his son Tej Pratap Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai.

Prabhat Khabar reported that the former chief minister was granted parole after Ranchi Superintendent of Police and Jharkhand advocate general gave a no-objection certificate. Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi has already given fitness certificate to the RJD supremo.

The report quoted RJD leader Bhola Yadav as saying that Lalu will leave from Ranchi to Patna on a flight at 5.55 pm on Wednesday.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya got engaged in a ceremony at Hotel Maurya in Patna on April 18. Except for former’s father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a sentence after conviction in fodder scam cases, all close family members and friends had attended the engagement ceremony.

The mehendi ceremony of Aishwarya Rai, who will tie the knot with Tej Pratap on May 12, will be held on Wednesday.

The RJD supremo had applied for a parole from May 9 to May 13 to attend the wedding ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya. According to reports, the jail administration had sought the advice of advocate general to take a decision on the parole.