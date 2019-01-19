Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Delhi court in IRCTC case filed by CBI

NEW DELHI: Former union Railway minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday granted bail by a Delhi Court in connection with a case related to the IRCTC matter. The bail has been granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Yadav is already on an interim bail while the other accused in the case are on regular bail. In the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, order on regular bail plea is already reserved by the court and listed for hearing on January 28.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet in the case on April 16, 2018 and it had said that there was enough evidence against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others.

Besides Lalu Prasad and his family members, the CBI had also named former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC PK Goyal and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena in the chargesheet.

The other names in the chargesheet include then group general managers of IRCTC VK Asthana and RK Goyal, and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

It may be recalled that Lalu Prasad was granted bail in this case by the Patiala House Court on December 19, 2018. The RJD supremo, who is currently serving a sentence in the fodder scam, had appeared before the court via video conferencing.