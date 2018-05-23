Lalu Prasad Yadav in Mumbai for treatment; accompanied by Tej Pratap, Aishwarya Rai on flight

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived in Mumbai late Tuesday night, and is slated to be admitted to Asian Heart hospital on Wednesday. The former Bihar chief minister arrived in Mumbai along with son and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and daughter Misa Bharti.

After undergoing heart treatment in Mumbai, the RJD chief will be flown to Bengaluru, where is expected to be treated for kidney-related problems. He will undergo the treatment at Global Hospital in Bengaluru, reported Prabhat Khabar.

Ahead of his departure from Patna for Mumbai, a huge number of supporters converged outside his residence in the Bihar capital. According to Prabhat Khabar, senior leaders, including Shivananda Tiwari, Alok Kumar Mehta, Sitaram Yadav and Chitaranjan Gagan, also met Lalu at his residence on Tuesday.

The RJD chief, who is currently serving a sentence after conviction in fodder scam cases, has been allowed to go to Mumbai for medical treatment on the basis of a report by the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).

According to the medical report, Lalu’s kidney were not functioning in proper manner and his sugar levels were also on the higher side. The report also mentions that the RJD supremo is suffering from Fistula problem.

Lalu was admitted to the IGIMS in Patna after he complained of chest pain and anxiety on Saturday.