close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Lalu Prasad Yadav loses his cool when questioned about 'benami' properties acquired by his children, misbehaves with media - Watch video

Lalu Prasad Yadav misbehaved with the media on Wednesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 00:32
Lalu Prasad Yadav loses his cool when questioned about &#039;benami&#039; properties acquired by his children, misbehaves with media - Watch video
File pic

Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav lost his cool when questioned by the media regarding ​'benami' properties acquired by his children.

He also got angry when asked about his links ​with gangster ​Mohammad Shahabuddin, locked in Tihar jail.

At the same time, Lalu misbehaved with the media.

Watch video below: 

TAGS

RJD chiefLalu Prasad YadavLalu misbehaves with mediaMohammad ShahabuddinBenami' properties

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

AmericasWorld

US student, freed from North Korea with neurological injury...

Jammu and Kashmir

Two policemen injured in Srinagar militant attack

Kerala

Victim retracts charge in genital chopping case

EuropeWorld

New high-level UN office set up to fight terrorism globally...

Delhi

CBI registers case in AIIMS paper leak; carries out searche...

India

Pioneer of judicial activism Justice P N Bhagwati is dead

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video