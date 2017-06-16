Lalu Prasad Yadav loses his cool when questioned about 'benami' properties acquired by his children, misbehaves with media - Watch video
Lalu Prasad Yadav misbehaved with the media on Wednesday.
Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav lost his cool when questioned by the media regarding 'benami' properties acquired by his children.
He also got angry when asked about his links with gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin, locked in Tihar jail.
At the same time, Lalu misbehaved with the media.
