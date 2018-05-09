Lalu Prasad Yadav to board evening flight to Patna, attend Tej Pratap-Aishwarya Rai's wedding

RANCHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been given five-day parole for attending his elder son's wedding, will be boarding an evening flight from Ranchi to fly down to Patna on Wednesday.

The RJD chief will reportedly be taking an IngiGo flight to reach his native town. Lalu Prasad is currently serving a sentence in a Ranchi jail in connection with fodder scam cases.

Earlier there were reports that Lalu Prasad will reach Patna by road.

A Prabhat Khabar report quoted RJD leader Bhola Yadav as saying that Lalu will leave from Ranchi to Patna on a flight at 5.55 pm on Wednesday.

The report also suggests that the former chief minister was granted parole after Ranchi Superintendent of Police and Jharkhand advocate general gave a no-objection certificate. Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi has already given fitness certificate to the RJD supremo.

His elder son Tej Pratap Yadav will be tying the knot with former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai. The couple got engaged in a ceremony at Hotel Maurya in Patna on April 18.

Except for former’s father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a sentence after conviction in fodder scam cases, all close family members and friends had attended the engagement ceremony.

The mehendi ceremony of Aishwarya Rai, who will tie the knot with Tej Pratap on May 12, will be held on Wednesday.

The RJD supremo had applied for a parole from May 9 to May 13 to attend the wedding ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya. According to reports, the jail administration had sought the advice of advocate general to take a decision on the parole.