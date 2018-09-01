Lalu Prasad Yadav's medical condition is normal, he's fine: RIMS director

One of the doctors examining the medical health of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has said that the veteran politician is doing fine and that his medical tests are normal.

Earlier this week, Lalu had surrendered before a special CBI court in Ranchi but his lawyer had said that the politician is in need of medical aid because of the ailments he is suffering from. He was previously given six weeks of provisional bail to undergo medical treatment after being convicted in the fodder scam. Currently, however, his condition has reportedly returned to normal. "His condition is normal. His blood pressure, sugar and uric acid are marginal. He is doing fine," Dr RK Srivastava, Director at RIMS, told news agency ANI on Saturday.

Lalu could be sent back to jail now and may also have to appear in court in another case - the IRCTC scam.

(With agency inputs)