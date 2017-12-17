Lalu Yadav calls exit poll results 'manipulated', says Congress will win Gujarat

LUCKNOW: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav on Saturday dismissed the exit poll results on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and said Congress would be forming governments in both the states.

The RJD chief also accused the media of being sold out to the BJP government at the Centre.

"All the exit polls are wrong. Media has been sold out to the BJP. I am confident that Congress party will perform well and would form the government in both Gujarat and Himachal," Lalu said today.

Lalu further asserted that "all the exit polls will prove to be wrong like they did in Bihar in 2015".

The RJD chief also added that Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the Congress president will "strengthen the Grand Alliance".

He also opined against the draft law banning instant triple talaq with the provision of three years imprisonment for violations, saying "the Centre is behaving like an autocrat, taking steps as per whims and fancies".

On Sonia Gandhi's 'retirement' from the post of Congress president, Lalu said, "She may not hold a post but will continue to give her guidance."

Earlier today, Lalu attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his ongoing 'Vikas Samiksha Yatra', saying it was a 'scam' wherein crores of rupees from the public exchequer was being splurged on an image-building exercise.

He claimed that for every district covered under the yatra, Rs 10 crore was spent from the public exchequer.

However, the ruling Janata Dal (United) dismissed the charge as "sheer frustration" of the RJD supremo, who is facing trial in several corruption cases and convicted in one.