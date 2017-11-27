Lalu Yadav disapproves of his Tej Pratap's 'will skin Narendra Modi' comment

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday disapproved of his son Tej Pratap Yadav's 'will skin Prime Minister Narendra Modi' comment.

Addressing the media, the RJD chief said, “If a son comes to know that his father is being conspired against, his security is being revoked, he will react. However, I don't approve of this. I have spoken to him to not speak anything like that again.”

Lalu was reacting to Tej's controversial remarks against PM Modi in the wake of the Centre`s decision to scale down the Z-plus security of the RJD supremo and withdrawal of National Security Guards protecting him.

"This is a conspiracy to get him (Lalu) murdered, but we will give a befitting reply to them (the Centre). We will get Narendra Modi skinned (Hum Narendra Modi ki khaal udedhva denge), go and tell him," Tej Pratap said.

However, at the same time Lalu hit out at the Prime Minister saying, “If the PM thinks I will be scared, I won't. All the people, even the children of Bihar will protect me.”

Lalu's comments came after it was reported that the Centre has withdrawn RJD chief's 'Z+' VIP security cover of NSG commandos after a recent review of the threat to various protectees.

In July, CBI had registered a case against former railway minister Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, Tejashwi, Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, Vijay Kochar and Vinay Kochar, both directors of Messer's Sujata Hotel Private Limited, Messer's Delight Marketing Private Limited, PK Goel, the then Managing Directors, IRCTC and unknown others under Section 120 B read with Section 420 of IPC and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)d prevention of corruption act 1988 in connection with the case.

The FIR lodged by the CBI against RJD chief stated that there were irregularities in awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri during Lalu Prasad Yadav's term as Railway Minister of India, that is, from 2004 to 2009.

The CBI alleged that the tender process was rigged, manipulated and the conditions were tweaked by the then Railway Minister to help a private hotel company.

The RJD, however, brushed aside the allegation and counter-blamed that the agencies were acting as alliance partners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).