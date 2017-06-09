Lalu Yadav, Jagannath Mishra appear in court in fodder scam cases

Ranchi: Bihar former Chief Ministers Lalu Yadav and Jagannath Mishra on Friday appeared in the special CBI court of Ranchi in the fodder scam case.

"I have full faith in judiciary. I will appear in court whenever asked," Lalu Prasad told reporters here.

He appeared in two cases related to fraudulent withdrawal from Deoghar district treasury and Doranda Ranchi treasury.

Mishra appeared in the CBI court in Deoghar case.

Lalu was issued summon in connection with a case related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 95 lakh from Deoghar treasury.

The summon was issued after the Supreme Court in May set aside Jharkhand High Court ruling and said that Lalu and other people accused in different cases will have to face cases separately.

Lalu has been convicted and sentenced to five years' imprisonment in one of the five cases he faced in fodder scam.

The Rs 900-crore fodder scam surfaced in early 1990s when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister of Bihar. Majority of cases belonged to Jharkhand region of the then undivided Bihar.

