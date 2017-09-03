close
Lalu Yadav mocks Nitish Kumar over Cabinet reshuffle — Know what he said

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Sunday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over not being invited to the Union Cabinet reshuffle today.

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 11:45
Lalu Yadav mocks Nitish Kumar over Cabinet reshuffle — Know what he said

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Sunday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over not being invited to the Union Cabinet reshuffle today.

"The monkey, who falls from the tree is not included in the gang again (Jo bandar samooh me rahte hue gachh se gid jata hai, usko phir se giroh mein shaamil nahi kiya jata)," the RJD supremo said in his usual comic style while targetting Nitish. 

"They didn't even get invites for the oath ceremony. One who leaves his people won't be taken in by others. It's Nitish Kumar's fate," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expanded his council of ministers, elevating four to the Cabinet and inducting nine new faces as Ministers of State.

Also Read: Cabinet reshuffle: Meet 9 new ministers of PM Modi

The new ministers and those elevated to the cabinet were sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Earlier, it was being speculated that CM Nitish would be invited to the oath-taking ceremony and may also get a Cabinet rank. 

