Lalu Yadav on CBI raids: It's a political conspiracy, me and my party will not be cowed down

New Delhi: Terming CBI's raids as a political conspiracy, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday said that everything was done according to the system, he has not done anything wrong.

Soon coming out of the Ranchi Court after his appearance in the fodder case scam, the RJD chief addressed media and hit out at ruling BJP and PM Modi over the CBI searches and said that neither he nor his party will cowed down with these tactics.

"No one is aware what CBI raids are for. we are preparing to show the exit door to PM Modi. We will organise a rally and tell people that I and my children are being attacked under a political vendetta,"Yadav said. During his address, a man tried to disturb the press conference. Lalu Yadav got angry and asked the organisers who allowed him inside.

Earlier in the day, the CBI carried out raids at the residences of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members in connection with a new case of alleged irregularities in awarding the tender for the maintenance of hotels. According to a Central Bureau of Investigation official, the raids were also being carried out at the residence of his younger son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav here.

Raids were also carried out at 12 others places in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri. The CBI has registered the case against Lalu; his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi; Tejaswi Yadav; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

In the same year, the hotels were transferred to the IRCTC. Lalu Prasad was the Railways Minister between 2004-09.