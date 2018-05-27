Lalu's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai may contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife Aishwarya Rai may contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections for the party from Chhapra in Bihar. However, a decision in this regard is yet to be taken by the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

According to RJD leader Rahul Tiwari, people of the state want Aishwarya to contest the elections and a final decision would be taken by the Yadav family. Terming Aishwarya as “Chhapra’s daughter”, he said that she would certainly fight the elections and win if RJD supremo wishes so.

Even before any official confirmation about Aishwarya’s candidature, the ruling Janata Dal United has taken a dig at the RJD saying workers in the party are there merely to play drums and party tickets for elections would be given only to members of Lalu’s family.

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said, “RJD workers are there in party merely for playing drums. Only members of Lalu’s family will get the chance to contest in elections. Lalu family can never rise above dynasty politics and corruption.”

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, got married at a grand ceremony in Patna on May 12.

There was a huge turnout of well wishers at the marriage venue. Amid photographs and videos of celebrations, there were also reports of mismanagement at the wedding because of some unruly section of the crowd.

Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap’s brother and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had thanked people for coming in huge numbers to bless the couple. He had shared photographs showing huge crowd trying to click photographs of the couple. In one of the photographs shared by Tejashwi, an SUV apparently taking the couple from the venue to their residence, can be seen surrounded by huge crowd of people.

Sharing the pictures on the microblogging site, Tejashwi thanked people for showering blessings on the couple, attributing the huge turnout to the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a sentence in connection with fodder scam cases.

“Had we expected that lakhs of people would come to shower their blessings on the couple in the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, we would have organised the wedding at a bigger venue like Gandhi Maidan. Forgive us for whatever trouble you faced. Thank you again,” tweeted Tejashwi.