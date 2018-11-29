हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tej Pratap Yadav

Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav adamant on divorce from Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap Yadav returned to Patna after spending time with an ailing Lalu Prasad in Ranchi. He, however, has not changed his mind about ending his marriage.

Lalu&#039;s son Tej Pratap Yadav adamant on divorce from Aishwarya Rai
File photo

Patna: Contrary to reports that he has withdrawn the divorce petition, RJD chief Lalu Prasad`s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday said he will not do so and would fight it in the court.

"I have not changed my decision," said Tej Pratap, former state health minister, about his decision to divorce his wife of six months.

Tej Pratap stunned political circles when he announced earlier this month that he would separate from his wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Rai.

He returned to Patna after spending three weeks with his ailing father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, in Ranchi. He appeared before the civil court in Patna in the divorce case hearing on Thursday. The court posted the matter to January 8.

Sources said Tej Pratap`s mother, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, had been eagerly awaiting his elder son`s return to convince him to withdraw the divorce petition. 

In his petition, Tej Pratap has said he no longer wanted to be with his wife since they had compatibility issues.

Tags:
Tej Pratap YadavAishwarya RaiLalu Prasad YadavRabri Devi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close