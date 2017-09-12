close
Landslides shut down Jammu-Srinagar highway

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Tuesday for vehicular traffic due to multiple landslides in Udhampur district.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 11:05

Jammu: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Tuesday for vehicular traffic due to multiple landslides in Udhampur district.

"The clearance operation is underway. No traffic will be allowed on the highway either from Jammu or from Srinagar today," a traffic department official said.

"Intending travellers should contact traffic control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status of the highway before undertaking any journey," he added.

In addition to being the only route for essential supplies to the landlocked Valley, tourists, locals and convoys of the Army and paramilitary use the highway on a daily basis.

LandslidesJammu-Srinagar highway

