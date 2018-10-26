हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajit Doval

Large army not enough, technology key in fight against invisible enemies: National Security Advisor

Ajit Doval has sought to highlight the changing dynamics of new-age threats and says technological advancements are crucial to ensure wins.

Play

New Delhi: At a time when several countries are looking to expand the technology powering their respective militaries, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said that India must not be left behind in taking on newer security challenges.

Highlighting that conventional measures may not be enough in defending against threats, Doval said while delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture that India should prepare for fourth generation warfare which may involve fighting "invisible enemies". He also said that having a large army - India's Army is second-largest in terms of active personnel - and superior weapons are not going to ensure victory in times to come as the face of security challenges are ever-changing. Doval also backed 100 per cent technology transfer in defence hardware, calling on private sector to contribute in making India self-sufficient.

While India remains one of the largest importers of arms and ammunition in the world, there has been a push for making the country a manufacturing hub of quality weapons as well. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that the private sector, as well as students of engineering institutes and startups, must come forward to develop new-age devices like drones with missiles which could help the country's armed forces. 

Doval, however, added that all of this would be hampered if there was no strong government in the country. Citing Brazil's example, he said that the country has fared well at international levels but political uncertainties limit its rise. "India will need a strong, stable and decisive government for the next 10 years, let there be no doubt about it, to achieve our national, political, economic and strategic objectives," he said, adding that weak coalitions will be bad for the country," he said, while also making a case against populist measures. (Read full report here)

Ajit Doval

