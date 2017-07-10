close
Lashkar-e-Toiba's UP terror module busted, Muzaffarnagar resident Sandeep Sharma apprehended by J&K police

Sandeep Sharma, a part of Lashkar module has been apprehended by Jammu and Kashmir police from Muzaffarnagar distrct of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 12:18
Lashkar-e-Toiba&#039;s UP terror module busted, Muzaffarnagar resident Sandeep Sharma apprehended by J&amp;K police
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Sandeep Sharma, a part of Lashkar module has been apprehended by Jammu and Kashmir police from Muzaffarnagar distrct of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. 

Addressing media after his arrest, Inspector General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Munir Khan said,"The militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba took the help of a non-local Sandeep to loot ATMs in the state. They are also indulged in immoral activities in the villages. He got in touch with Lashkar through one Shakoor of Sopore and when they came to know he can loot ATMs, banks and cash vans then they recruit him."

"Sandeep ​son of Ram Sharma from UP incidentally was in the same house where dreaded Lashkar militant, Bashir Lashkar was residing.To the locals he(Sandeep) used the name Adil. He lived with two identities," Khan told media. 

According to the reports, militants have looted over a dozen banks or ATMs across Kashmir in recent months.  

On further inquiry by the police, it was revealed that Sandeep along with other individuals hatched a criminal conspiracy leading to providing shelter, ferrying of terrorists from one place to other for terror strikes and actively participating in terrorist activities.

He also concealed weapons looted from police guards in a vehicle and shifted them to different locations on the directions of LeT.

An investigation is underway for ascertaining the roles of his other associates in the crimes.

Uttar Pradesh Sandeep Sharma Lashkar Lashkar-e-Toiba Muzaffarnagar J&K police

