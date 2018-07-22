हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Last video of J&K constable, who was abducted and killed, surfaces: Watch

Constable Shah, who was on leave, was apparently kidnapped by terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Srinagar: A video of a constable, who was abducted and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged on Sunday. In this last video, Constable Saleem Shah is seen interacting with the terrorists, who questioned him about the encounter of Adil Pathan.

Shah's body was recovered by police from a nursery near Redwani Payeen village on Saturday. He was earlier abducted by terrorists from his residence in Mutalhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Shah, who was on leave, was apparently kidnapped by terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen. According to a police spokesperson, Shah's body bore severe injury marks, indicating that he was brutally tortured by the terrorists.

He said Shah had joined the services in 2016 and after completing his basic training, was posted to DPL Pulwama.

The slain cop is survived by aged parents, two brothers and one sister and was the lone bread-earner for his family, the official said.

He said a case has been registered and efforts were underway to nab the killers.

Initial investigation has indicated that it was the handiwork of proscribed terror outfit HM, the spokesman said, adding, "we condemn such gruesome terror act and assure that the culprits shall be brought to justice."

(With inputs from agencies)

