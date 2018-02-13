'Laugh Renuka laugh': Shatrughan Sinha backs Renuka Chowdhury, says those opposing women`s empowerment would 'melt soon'

New Delhi: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday came out in support of Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, saying "we are fond of you" and those who "oppose women`s empowerment would melt soon".

"Laugh Renuka laugh. We love you, we`re fond of you and wish you well. Don`t worry, be happy," he tweeted.

"Let them cry and shout hoarse. Things will settle down. Those who oppose women`s empowerment and laughter would melt soon. We all will have the last laugh. Long live `nari shakti` (women`s empowerment). Jai Hind," the Patna Sahib MP added.

Laugh Renuka laugh! We love you, we're fond of you & wish you well. Don’t worry, be happy! Let them cry & shout hoarse. Things will settle down. Those who oppose women's empowerment & laughter would melt soon. We all will have the last laugh. Long live ‘Nari Shakti. Jai hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 13, 2018

Sinha's remarks came in the wake of the controversy that erupted on February 7, 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a jibe at the Congress Rajya Sabha MP after she laughed loudly when he claimed that the Aadhaar idea was conceptualised during the (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee government.

The PM was replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on President`s address in the Rajya Sabha. Naidu had disapproved of the behaviour but PM Modi had asked him not to stop Chowdhury.

"Sabhapati ji meri aapse vinti hai Renuka ji ko kuch mat kahiye. Ramayan serial ke baad aisi hansi sunne ka saubhagya aaj jaake mila hai (I request you not to say anything to Renuka ji. After the Ramayan serial, we got the privilege of hearing this kind of laughter only today," he had said to the thumping of desks by treasury benches in the Upper House.

Chowdhury had protested the remarks but the chairman had not allowed her comments to go on record.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP on February 9, 2018, had moved a privilege motion in Rajya Sabha against Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju for posting a video of PM Modi's remarks on her laughter in the Rajya Sabha. Rijiju had captioned the tweet as - "Despite such vexatious laugh by Renuka Chaudhary ji PM Narendra Modi ji didn`t get irritated."

