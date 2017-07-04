Law Commission recommends compulsory registration of marriages within 30 days, defaulters to be fined

New Delhi: Law Commission on Tuesday suggested compulsory registration of marriage within 30 days of the ceremony.

The Commission has recommended punishing the defaulters with a fine on per day basis for delay without reasonable cause.

Once enforced, the couples who fail to register their marriage will be devoid of facilities that require marriage certificate.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government is all set to make registration of marriages, irrespective of religion, compulsory in Uttar Pradesh.