Lawmakers should function in constructive manner: M Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Members of legislatures should function in a constructive manner without giving room for disruptions to ensure law-making bodies take up fruitful debates, Vice President-elect M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

"The legislative assemblies and Parliament are for debates. They make laws. Unfortunately, in recent times, one sees another as a foe... We can run the system only with the cooperation of all. You talk (it) out or walk out. (But) No break out... Let the government propose, opposition oppose, let the House dispose," he said here.

Naidu was speaking at the release of a book, which is compilation of his speeches, writings and parliamentary writings.

Chairman of Eenadu Group Ramoji Rao released the book in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker K Sivaprasada Rao, his Telangana counterpart S Madhusudanachary and political analyst S Gurumurthy.

The main focus of governments and legislatures should be on elimination of poverty and development, the former Union minister said.

The media should give adequate space for carrying positive stories and meaningful debates in Parliament and not sensational acts by some, the 68-year-old politician said.

Naidu recalled that a 50-minute speech on agriculture made by him in Parliament, which was also appreciated by eminent agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and some senior leaders, did not find adequate coverage in newspapers the next day.

Naidu, noting that it could be his last speech in a public function before assuming the office of Vice-President on August 11, said he owed his success to his parents and his RSS background for instilling "great personal values".

By virtue of being the Vice-President, Naidu will also preside over the Rajya Sabha as its chairman.

Naidu said he treated the BJP, now his former party, as his mother for having made him what he is today and felt sad when he had to give up its membership to contest the vice- presidential election.

His numerous friends, well wishers all over the country also helped him during his long political career, he said.

Noting that he never interfered with the career of his children, Naidu said he felt sad when questions were raised on the business involving his son ahead of the vice-presidential elections.