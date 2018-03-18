Learn from Hundi collectors in Tirupathi, Chidambaram tells RBI officials

NEW DELHI: Former finance minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials over demonetisation saying that the Hundi collectors in Tirupathi count money faster.

"I would like to tell the RBI officials why don't you go to Hundi collectors in Tirupati? They count money faster than you," said Chidambaram.

Speaking at the 84th plenary session of the grand old party, the senior Congress leader went on slamming the government and said, "The current phase of economic growth started in 1990s when Rajiv Gandhi sowed seeds of liberalisation. This gained momentum under Dr Manmohan Singh. Whatever the BJP, the NDA may say, records speak for itself."

"It's the biggest achievement of Dr Manmohan Singh that 14 Cr people were listed out of poverty. BJP govt pushed people into poverty. Number of people below poverty line went up. It's the greatest disservice BJP govt did to people of India," he added.

On Saturday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over its alleged misrule and cautioned that anger against the ruling party is rising at the moment.

''They (BJP) use anger, we use love but one thing that I want to say is that this country belongs to everyone and whatever Congress will do will be for the benefit for all,'' Rahul Gandhi said.

The 84th Congress plenary session which started on Friday is set to conclude today. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday had launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, saying its 'arrogant and power hungry' ways would pave the way for the grand old party to return to power across the country.

Speaking at the 84th plenary session of her party, Sonia had accused the BJP of going out of its way to destroy the Congress Party. Also, the government had sold a gimmick to the people, she had said.

The Narendra Modi government's behaviour since 2014 would help bring the Congress back to power, she had added. The Congress veteran had also attacked the Modi government for allegedly weakening programmes and schemes that the previous Congress-led UPA governments had begun.