Left

Left calls for All India Transport strike on Tuesday

The strike has been called to bring forth the ten point demands ranging from price hike in buses to poor condition of tea workers. 

Representational Image

Left parties have called for an All India Transport strike on Tuesday. The strike has been called to bring forth the ten point demands ranging from price hike in buses to poor condition of tea workers. Members from the party will take the roads to support the Bandh.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will be in support of the transport strike which is likely to affect normal life on Tuesday. Even as CITU has supported the road transport strike, Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has claimed that the strike will not hamper normal life. The state government announced to run more public buses on Tuesday in response to the strike.

CITU President Shyama Chakraborty said, "people will support our cause, we don't have any intention to hamper daily life, but people who are working in unorganized sectors they don't have any other option". 

State government and CITU leaders are in disagreement over the effect of the strike on normal life. CITU leaders claim that strike will be a big one and can hamper city traffic on Tuesday. The state government, on the other hand, doesn't agree with this and believe that the strike will not be as big the CITU is predicting it to be. 

With the previous strike being a failure, Left's impact on the public is considered to have reduced. CITU has previously arranged five rallies all over Kolkata. The strike on Tuesday will be a test for Left parties and it's supporters.

